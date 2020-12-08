December 8, 2020

Rosa Lee Harrison-Garner

By Staff Reports

Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Mrs. Rosa Lee Harrison-Garner passed this life surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Sheffield, Ala. after a brief illness.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Father Joseph Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

