Verlene Alexander
A graveside service for Verlene Alexander will be Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2020, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services.
She leaves to mourn her transitioning her children, Kayla Alexander, Williams Donnell Alexander and Delisha Alexander; three brothers; one sister; 13 grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.
Verelene Alexander transitioned on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Merit Health in Jackson at the age of 50.
