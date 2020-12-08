Vicksburg High soccer wins, ties vs. Pelahatchie

Vicksburg High’s soccer teams went 1-0-1 against Pelahatchie on Monday night.

The Missy Gators played to a 1-1 tie with the Lady Chiefs, with Trinity McGloster scoring their only goal.

The boys, meanwhile, won 4-1. Chris Williams scored two goals and assisted on two more, while Keveon Smith and Sam Nwaneri each scored one goal.

Nwaneri also assisted on both of Williams’ goals.

Vicksburg will host Ridgeland in another girls-boys doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.