Elizabeth Ainsworth Goss died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was 93.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg. She was a graduate of J. H. Culkin Academy. She retired from Neill Butane and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, where she volunteered in many aspects.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Wilma Ainsworth; her husband, Troy Goss Sr.; and brothers, Harold Ainsworth and Melvin Ainsworth.

She is survived by two sons, Troy Goss Jr. (Kay) and Robert Goss (Arleta); a daughter, Debra Tompkins (George); a sister, Virginia Pace; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mickey Eaton, Christian Eaton, Kyle Eaton, Jay Ratliff, T.L. Goss III, Warren Ellis and Cody Goss. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. James Valentine and Dr. Sam Pierce.