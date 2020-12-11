Funeral services for Leon Smith Jr. will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Joe Mosley officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings worn inside the building.

Leon Smith Jr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Promise Specialty Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 67. He had worked as a security guard and was a member of the Shady Grove M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary Alice Barnes Smith Sr.

He is survived by his brothers, Floyd Smith and Sammy Smith, both of Vicksburg; and his sister, Mozella Palmer also of Vicksburg; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and others.