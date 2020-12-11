Soccer roundup: WC sweeps Terry, Vicksburg has a tough night vs. Ridgeland
Warren Central’s soccer teams relocated and refocused, and walked away with two victories Thursday night.
Jordan Polk and Melissa Herrel each scored a goal as the girls’ team beat Terry 2-1 at Sports Force Parks. The game was moved from WC’s Viking Stadium because of construction work.
The Lady Vikes also added a forfeit victory over Greenville on Friday to their total to improve their record to 6-5 and bounce back from a 7-0 loss to Region 4-6A rival Clinton earlier in the week.
In the boys’ game Thursday, Josh Griffin tallied two goals and one assist, and Brandon Gilliam scored two goals to lead the Vikings to a 4-0 victory.
(G) Ridgeland 3, Vicksburg 0
(B) Ridgeland 7, Vicksburg 0
Valencia Watson, Sammie Heller and Eden Moorehead each scored a goal, and Heller posted a shutout in goal as Ridgeland beat Vicksburg High 3-0 in a girls’ soccer game Thursday night.
Vicksburg goal keeper Rosemarie Thula made 16 saves. One of the three goals she allowed was on a penalty kick by Heller.
In the boys’ game, Daniel Ramirez scored three goals, and Hector Bernal had two goals and one assist as Ridgeland beat Vicksburg 7-0.
Howard Moorehead added a goal and an assist, and Lenin Penaloza scored one goal for Ridgeland.
St. Al cancels all soccer, basketball games until January
St. Aloysius athletic director Mike Jones announced Friday that the school has canceled the remainder of its basketball and soccer... read more