December 12, 2020

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

By Tim Reeves

What has long been a tradition for one neighborhood, has, over the years, grown into a tradition many throughout Vickburg look forward to.

Saturday, members of Cub Scout Pack 7, along with members of Boy Scout Troop 7, both chartered by the Knights of Columbus Council 898, spent hours creating more than 5,000 luminaries that were then placed throughout the streets and neighborhoods surrounding Glenwood Circle.

The event, which has been done for more than two decades, has become an annual project and fundraiser for Cub Scout 7 since 2011.

As Pack and Troop members, along with parents and volunteers, put the luminaries together, another set of parents and volunteers traveled the streets and neighborhoods spacing the luminaries along the sidewalks and curbs.

The luminaries will be lit Saturday evening and will stay lit until the small candles within the paper bags burn out.

