A celebration of life graveside service for Thomas Henry, 94, will be at Edwards Cemetery in Edwards on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. He passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A lifelong resident of the Oak Ridge Community in Vicksburg, he was born April 1, 1926, to the late Thomas B. Henry Sr. and Florence Austin Henry. Thomas married the love of his life, Ruth Gaunt Henry, on June 27, 1948, cherishing 61 years of marriage before her passing.

His life was defined by his tremendous faith in the Lord, his undeniable love for his family, his commitment and labor of love to the farm life, and his gentle spirit to his friends.

Thomas served his country in the Navy, aboard the Albert T. Harris, during WW II. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University in the School of Agriculture in 1949 and remained an avid Bulldog fan. As a member of the Yazoo Valley Board of Directors, he served his community in that capacity for over 35 years.

Thomas and his brother, Leon, shared a special and unique relationship as brothers and partners in the family farming business. This included farming and the addition of Rocky Bayou and Rawhide Hunting Clubs in the early 1980s.

Our family would like to say thank you to the many people who have loved and served us so compassionately over the past months. A heartfelt thanks to his sister-in-law, Modena Henry, who supplied unending love and meals consistently through that time. A special thank you is extended to Encompass Hospice nurses and staff, Heritage House of Vicksburg, Dr. Sam Pierce and his nurses and staff, and special sitters, Jennifer and Carrie.

Family survivors include one brother, Leon Henry Sr. (Modena) of Vicksburg; three children, James Thomas Henry Sr. (Sherry) of Vicksburg, Shirley Ruth Williams (Randall) of Vicksburg, Florence Clara Reames (Mike) of Prairieville, La.; nine grandchildren, Leigh Davis (Brian), Jimmy Henry (Cindy), Michael Henry (Lanette), Melanie Bates (Chris), Melissa Thomas (Josh), Rebekah Lovorn (Andy), Bradley Reames (Lesley), Heather Edwards (Brady), Ryan Reames; 12 great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Lonnie Henry, Ray Henry (Dixie).

The Dec. 19, 2020, Celebration of Life service at Edwards Cemetery will be live-streamed through Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg for family and friends unable to attend. In case of inclement weather, a private family service will be held at the same time in Glenwood Funeral Home chapel.

Pallbearers will be his nine grandsons (grandsons in-law). Honorary pallbearers will be his eight great-grandsons, his two nephews, the Board of Directors at the Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association and the members of Rawhide Hunting Club and Rocky Bayou Hunting Club. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Jimmy Henry.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to either the charity of your choice or his church, Crawford Street United Methodist Church.