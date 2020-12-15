Laura Joann “Jo” Jackson Furr died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home. She was 89.

Jo was born in Yuma, Ariz., and had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1995. She retired as a manager in the hotel and restaurant industry. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church and The Women of St. George.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Jean O’Neal; her husband, Robert Furr; her son, Darrell Ogan; and a grandson, Elton Ogan.

She is survived by two sons, Don Ogan (Katia) of Grant’s Pass, Ore. and Father David Ogan (Conccetta) of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter, Lori West (Jeff) of Vicksburg; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Gary Thomas, Mickey Fedell, Jeff West, Brian West, Don Ogan, David Ogan and Rick Hardy.