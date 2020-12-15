Laura Joann ‘Jo’ Jackson Furr
Laura Joann “Jo” Jackson Furr died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home. She was 89.
Jo was born in Yuma, Ariz., and had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1995. She retired as a manager in the hotel and restaurant industry. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church and The Women of St. George.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Jean O’Neal; her husband, Robert Furr; her son, Darrell Ogan; and a grandson, Elton Ogan.
She is survived by two sons, Don Ogan (Katia) of Grant’s Pass, Ore. and Father David Ogan (Conccetta) of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter, Lori West (Jeff) of Vicksburg; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Gary Thomas, Mickey Fedell, Jeff West, Brian West, Don Ogan, David Ogan and Rick Hardy.
Gene ‘Tiny’ Autry Bell
Gene “Tiny” Autry Bell died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Vicksburg. He was 78. Arrangements are incomplete... read more