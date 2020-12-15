December 16, 2020

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

When Jammin’ for the Kids was first organized 22 years ago, it became an immediate success.

The fundraiser, which benefits children whose parents are incarcerated, featured musical entertainment, food, an auction, a raffle and a toy collection.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution, event organizer Kemper Earhardt said the 23rd installment will not be held.

However, because the outpouring from the community has been “so generous” in the past, Earhardt said, a fundraiser will still be held, “just in a different way.”

“We will still raise money and take in toys to make sure the children of Vicksburg and Warren County, who would not have Christmas, are taken care of,” Earhardt said.

This year, collection boxes will be placed at the front door of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, across the street from the Warren County Courthouse; at the entrance of River City Rescue on Washington Street; and Toney’s Grill and Seafood Market on U.S. 61 North for people to drop off new, unwrapped toys.

“For individuals who have been so generous in opening their hearts and wallets in the past, checks can still be made out to ‘Beyond Walls Ministries,’ which is our tax-deductible 501(c)(3) organization,” Earhardt said, and dropped off at River City Rescue or mailed to River City Rescue 3625 Washington St. Vicksburg, MS 39180.

In addition, Earhardt said, “If anyone wants to donate larger items, such as bicycles or items that will not fit into our toy collection boxes, River City Rescue will also gladly take in these items and hold them until they are delivered for Christmas.”

While this year’s event had to be altered, Earhardt said he will be glad when they can resume their indoor gathering where the “room is packed.”

“We look forward to our in-person event next year, similar to what we have done in the past 22 years with auctions, raffles, food and fellowship, after this pandemic has passed,” he said.

The deadline to drop off toys is Dec. 22. For more information, call 601-636-6602.

