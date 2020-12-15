Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who helped make Breakfast with Santa a success

Dear editor,

The 19th annual Breakfast with Santa held at the Vicksburg Convention Center was a huge success. It provided hundreds of Vicksburg residents and visitors a joyful holiday experience. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House, a “home away from home” for families with seriously ill children living in our area who must travel for medical care. The community support for this special event is always so appreciated.

On behalf of the Vicksburg Convention Center and VenuWorks of Vicksburg, I would like to give special thanks to our sponsors — McDonald’s, Walmart, Golding Barge Line, Hometown Medical, International Paper, Mutual Credit Union, Terry Services, WaterView Casino and Price’s Glass. This event would not be possible without their generosity.

We were very fortunate to have volunteer students from our local junior high and high schools who did everything from taking up tickets and serving meals to clearing tables and assisting Santa. We couldn’t have done it without them.

Thanks to Gary Haygood who has volunteered his services year after year by taking all of the “Photos with Santa.” He does such a great job.

Last, but certainly not least, a big thanks to Santa for coming to Vicksburg during his busiest time of the year. He provided lots of joy to many boys and girls. We can’t wait to start planning Breakfast with Santa for 2021.

Sue Bagby

Sales Coordinator, Vicksburg Convention Center