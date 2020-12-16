A celebration of life for Joshua Coffee will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at CJ Williams Mortuary Services from 5 to 6 p.m. with family present.

Joshua attended Hinds Community College and he was a very fun-loving man with a big heart. Joshua leaves to cherish his golden memories, his loving companion since junior high school, Shaquia Woodland; their son, Joshua Coffee Jr.; his parents, Joelle Coffee and Zachary Lewis; his three brothers, Micah Coffe Sr., Jerome Coffee both of Vicksburg, Jason Jones, Chicago; one sister, Courtney Coffee; six uncles, a host of other family members and friends.

Joshua Coffee transitioned Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 28.

