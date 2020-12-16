GLEN ALLEN — Graveside services for William Jones, 73, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Glen Allen Community Cemetery in Glen Allen. Pastor Frank Stovall will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Mr. Jones died Dec. 14, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.