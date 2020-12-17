Edna Burns, a retired procurement clerk for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Waterways Experiment Station, ERDC, died on Dec. 11, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 79.

Edna is survived by her aunt, Judy Goins; brothers, Johnny Mack Buckner and Gary Buckner; sister, Celestine Bynum; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Percy Burns Sr.; mother, Maggie Burns; and a brother, Percy Burns Jr.; and a sister, Earlie Spikes.

Edna was born in Rolling Fork on May 9, 1941. She attended school in Cary and graduated salutatorian of her class. During her journey, she achieved many academic and educational certifications.

Edna was a devoted Christian. She loved singing and sharing the Gospel with anyone who would listen. She enjoyed serving others and had a heart of joy and engaging friendliness. She enjoyed a good laugh and often shared her great sense of humor.

Edna was a member of the Wayside Church of Deliverance in Vicksburg, where she worked and served under the leadership of the former Bishop Frank Allen and Overseer Mattie P. Allen. She gained many abiding friends over the years and enjoyed fellowshipping with them.

She was most recently a resident of the Vicksburg Convalescent Home, where she brightened the lives of the staff and residents with her spirit of love, unfailing joy, and the songs she loved to share. She will be missed by all the family and friends whose lives have been enriched by her sparkle.

Because of the COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life for Edna Burns will be held when it becomes safe for her family and friends to travel and be in attendance.