Mary Alice Boyle Pharr, 93, died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home.

Born on August 1, 1927, in the Air Mount community of Yalobusha County she spent most of her life in Vicksburg but enjoyed the times when her husband long career with Letourneau had them living in Glasgow, Scotland and Brownsville, Texas.

Mrs. Pharr enjoyed quilting, gardening and playing golf, and traveling with her husband of 51 years until his death in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Lee Jones Boyle and Elisha Obadiah Boyle Sr.; a sister and four brothers; her husband, Thomas Edward Pharr Sr.; two sons, Thomas Edward Pharr Jr. and Johnny Lee Pharr; a son-in-law Mike Kavanaugh; and grandson, Bradley Tanner.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Elizabeth Boyle Sawner, of Olive Branch; a brother, Ralph (Rosie Lee) Boyle, of Vicksburg; three daughters, Sandra (Bob) Hollingsworth, Jane Alice Kavanaugh and Mary Joyce (Gary) Grant, all of Vicksburg; two sons, Larry Wayne (Cheryl) Pharr, of Hewitt, Texas, and Robert Eugene (Susan) Pharr, of Vicksburg; 16 grandchildren; more than 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.