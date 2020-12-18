December 19, 2020

PAWS president Leigh Conerly, third from right, accepts a check for $21,300 from members of the Reindeer Run committee. Also pictured are Hayden Jones, left, Lori Jones, Cynthia Freeny, Debbie Haworth Peacock, J.L. Mitchell and Angie Wynn representing LD’s Kitchen, Conerly, Dedra Henley and Hunter McBride. The Reindeer Run 5K is a fundraiser for PAWS Rescue. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue

By John Surratt

Published 2:28 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

All the work that went into planning the second annual Reindeer Run 5K held Dec. 5 in downtown Vicksburg paid off big for Paws Rescue.

Friday, organizers of the run presented a $21,300 check to the organization. During the inaugural event in 2019, the event raised $11,400.

Nearly 200 people registered to take part in the 2020 event that included a 5K run and walk and a pet parade.

