Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates
RAYMOND — More than 1,300 students received credentials from Hinds Community College in December 2020. Credentials include certificates and associate degrees. Of the fall graduates, 187 achieved cum laude, 3.2 to 3.59 grade point average; 97 achieved magna cum laude, 3.6 to 3.99 GPA and 120 achieved summa cum laude, 4.0 grade point average.
Among those who graduated were the following:
- Jessica Hall of Vicksburg
- Natasha Blackmore of Vicksburg
- Carlos Jones of Utica
- Oliver Meeks of Vicksburg
- Laquale Harris of Vicksburg
- Katie Geter of Vicksburg
- Mary Graham of Vicksburg
- Ke’aubrey Clark of Vicksburg
- Naomi Wilson of Port Gibson
- Shamika Wilson of Vicksburg
- Delois Brown of Utica
- Stephanie Roach of Vicksburg
- Brandon Muirhead of Vicksburg
- Brooke Patterson of Vicksburg
- Dajai Tinner of Port Gibson
- Allison Allen of Utica
- Jon Miller of Vicksburg
- Melinda Mason of Vicksburg
- Anna Jones of Rollilng Fork
- Diana Perez of Vicksburg
- Mia Ross of Vicksburg
- Sharon Ames of Vicksburg
- Alejandro Davis of Vicksburg
- Carisha London of Vicksburg
- Malcolm Mitchell of Utica
- Kira Smith of Vicksburg
- Benita Tillman of Utica
- Mary Wright of Vicksburg
- Chelsea Lasalle of Vicksburg
- Samantha Thorell of Vicksburg
- Zarria King of Vicksburg
- Kennedy Woodard of Vicksburg
- Zariah McGee of Pattison
- Terry Phillips of Vicksburg
- Rosalyn Walton of Vicksburg
- Eric Wilson of Utica
- Jukerica Wright of Port Gibson
- Theresa Claiborne of Port Gibson
- Leslie Hill of Hermanville
- Latoya Clark of Vicksburg
- Antonnea Cooper of Vicksburg
- John Watkins of Hermanville
- Saleem Muhammad of Lorman
- Mayra Gomez of Vicksburg
- Danielle Phelps of Vicksburg
- Teeosha Frazier of Utica
- Tremayne Watts of Utica
- Sage Eastman of Vicksburg
- Dayla Campbell of Vicksburg
- Robert Dykes of Hermanville
- Cailyn Vining of Hermanville
- Estela Casas of New Hebron
- Daniel Steen of Newhebron
- Ethan Boyd of Vicksburg
- Casey McDuff of Utica
- MacEy McDuff of Utica
- Ron’nesha Drayton of Vicksburg
- Brenda Kenney of Vicksburg
- Lashandra King of Vicksburg
- Lyric Stewart of Vicksburg
- Tiffany Tapp of Vicksburg
- Kynan Heath of Vicksburg
- Shearria Murdock of Hollandale
- Vantrel Reed of Vicksburg
- Kara Hendricks of Vicksburg
- Joycelyn Brown of Port Gibson
- Cherkara Marbra of Utica
- Rhett Bloodworth of Vicksburg
- Taylor Byrne of Vicksburg
- Emily Lelonek of Vicksburg
- Angel Love of Vicksburg
- Maguette Ndiaye of Vicksburg
- Monique Ware of Vicksburg
- Derrica Holmes of Port Gibson
- De’shawnte Sylvester of Rolling Fork
- Zaria Anderson of Vicksburg
- Markeeta Barnes of Vicksburg
- Danesha Burden of Vicksburg
- Kynsley Jones of Vicksburg
- JC Shorter of Port Gibson
- Kaniya Griffin of Utica
- Shalexis Johnson of Vicksburg
- Sydney Johnston of Utica
- Sandy Byther of Pattison
- Marquze Johnson of Utica
- Andrew Paige of Utica
- Keyonta’ Wilson of Utica
- Josephine Clark of Vicksburg
- Collin Derossette of Vicksburg
- Maurice Gilliam of Vicksburg
- Douglas Hadad of Vicksburg
- Jalen Moran of Vicksburg
- Jacob Stewart of Vicksburg
- Austen Ware of Vicksburg
- Connie Barton of Port Gibson
- Jameika Bell of Vicksburg
- Cortney Blanks of Vicksburg
- Hannah Bonelli of Vicksburg
- Dailon Bridges of Vicksburg
- Jasmine Brown of Vicksburg
- Romanda Burns of Utica
- Laura Butler of Vicksburg
- Joshua Byrne of Jayess
- Edmond Crystain of Hermanville
- Paula Curry of Vicksburg
- Deaundria Darden of Port Gibson
- Kiera Doss of Vicksburg
- Markeese Ellis of Pattison
- Morris Evans of Port Gibson
- Sharkey Fisher of Vicksburg
- Rita Fuller of Jayess
- Irkeem Gaines of Lorman
- Tamashia Gowdy of Hollandale
- Noah Graham of Vicksburg
- Jazmin Green of Vicksburg
- Cameron Grissom of Vicksburg
- Nathaniel Guice of Vicksburg
- Jada Guise of Vicksburg
- Charles Heath of Port Gibson
- Dontae Hedrick of Vicksburg
- Ja’keyah Henyard of Vicksburg
- Regina Horton of Vicksburg
- Richard Hyland of Vicksburg
- Devyunn Jefferson of Vicksburg
- Allen Johnson of Jayess
- April Jones of Vicksburg
- Demetrice Jones of Vicksburg
- Ola Jones of Vicksburg
- Savannah Jones of Vicksburg
- Shantavious Jones of Port Gibson
- Constance McKay of Vicksburg
- Kolby McMillian of Vicksburg
- Wytavious McPherson of Utica
- Shameka Miller of Hermanville
- Victoria Moore of Pattison
- Harley Nevels of Vicksburg
- Dretricke Oneal of Vicksburg
- Jaylah Peaches of Vicksburg
- Rodney Pinion of Vicksburg
- Glenda Powell of Vicksburg
- Vincent Ragan of Vicksburg
- Breann Rayburn of Vicksburg
- Darius Redmond of Vicksburg
- Calvin Richardson of Pattison
- Jasmine Ross of Vicksburg
- Cassandra Saxton of Vicksburg
- Iridiouis Skinner of Vicksburg
- Davisha Smith of Vicksburg
- Ronesha Sorells of Vicksburg
- David Spivey of Vicksburg
- Kimberlee Stevens of Vicksburg
- Travis Stewart of Vicksburg
- Jertisha Stovall of Hermanville
- Glennesha Thomas of Vicksburg
- Matthew Tilden of Vicksburg
- Pamela Trisby of Vicksburg
- James Turner of Vicksburg
- Aminah Walker of Port Gibson
- Tyler Walton of Vicksburg
- Alexis Washington of Vicksburg
- Jamiya Watson of Port Gibson
- Latrina Williams of Vicksburg
- Lyniyah Williams of Hermanville
- Diamond Woods of Vicksburg
- Robert Young of Hollandale
With six locations in central Mississippi — including a campus in Vicksburg — Hinds enrolls about 12,000 students each fall semester.
You Might Like
Hundreds of Angels will have a brighter Christmas thanks to donations
Christmas for a lot of children and senior citizens will be brighter following the Vicksburg Salvation Army’s Vicksburg Angel Tree... read more