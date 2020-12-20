Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll
OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.
The following students from the Vicksburg area named include:
- Simran Samir Patel of Vicksburg
- Grace Elizabeth Upshaw of Vicksburg
- Amanda Christine Boleware of Vicksburg
- Emma Siler of Newhebron
- Madeline L. Lee of Vicksburg
- Bailey Prescott Flanders of Vicksburg
- Kristen Sullivan of Vicksburg
- Marcea Kanese Davis of Rolling Fork
- Ryan Aric Morgan of Vicksburg
- Marlainah Ashlea Raney of Vicksburg
- Charnida Jacara Marie Stapleton of Vicksburg
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
You Might Like
Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates
RAYMOND — More than 1,300 students received credentials from Hinds Community College in December 2020. Credentials include certificates and associate... read more