Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records for the period between Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.

Warranty Deeds

• Brenda D. Aleshire and Charles A. Besson to Thomas H. Reed and Marie W. Clark, Lot 104, Lake Park Estates No. 5.

• Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Beamish, Lot 50, Lake Forest Subdivision No. 1.

• Amanda (Cori Shiers) Carraway and Herbert Carraway III Lanny C. Barfield and Jennifer H. Barfield, Lot 26, Forrest Cove Subdivision Part 1.

• Kristin Chatelain to Jeanette Lynese Bass, Lot 88, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

• Anthony C. Bennett and Natasha S. Bennett to Shakayla L. Ross, Lots 252, 253, and Part of 254-257, Speeds Subdivision.

• Charlotte D. Biedenharn to Kelley B. Cox, Lot 44, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 2.

• DAS Investments LLC to William B. Blackledge, Lot 2, Lightcap Place Subdivision No. 1.

• Blue Lake Plantation Inc. to Alex D. Maynord and Mary Katherine Maynord, Part of ½ South, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Blue Lake Plantation Inc. to Christopher Russell Davis and Amanda Renee Davis, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Rodney E. Bounds to Newbreak Management LLC, Lots 23, 24, and 25, Dabney Residential Subdivision.

• Rodney E. Bounds to Newbreak Management LLC, Part of Lots 2, 3, and 4, Jetts Subdivision.

• Monique Henderson to Monique Bryant, Lot 15, Grove Park Subdivision.

• Larry W. Bufkin and Melissa A. Bufkin to Alvin Geter and Treba Geter, Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Delta Bluff Elite Properties LLC to Fatima Bukhari, Lot 83, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

• Bob Downes to Kevin N. Burke, Lot 29, Sky Wood No. 1 Subdivision.

• David W. Burroughs and Amie J. Burroughs to David Dwayne Harris and Amanda Marshall Harris, Sections 26 and 27, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• C & K Real Estate LLC to Iowa Blvd. Coin LLC, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Joseph L. Campbell and Amy Campbell to Dathan P. Tipton and Kristie Tipton, Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Antonio R. Hamlin and Evita Hamlin to Michelle Carter, Lot 27-B, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

• The Cherubim Investment Group of MS LLC to Ronnie D. Jones, Lot 15, National Park Addition.

• Richard Earl McComas and Sarah Lynn McComas to Jordan Paul Crocker and Lindsey Nicole Crocker, Lot 9, Oxford Place.

• Wanda L. (Jackson) Derrick to J.D. Hill Jr., Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Christy Dew and Brenda K. B. Smith to Paul Dillard Williams and Latrina Williams, Lot 59, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

• Helen Ferrer Capistrano Eagleton to Tom Wesley Fulgham and Angela C. Fulgham, Lot 104 and Part of Lot 108, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.

• Jimmy D. Fairchilds III to William Paul Lynn and Stephanie Lynn, Sections 35 and 36, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• G&M Builders Inc. to Hung Minh Nguyen, Lot 18, Green Meadows Subdivision.]

• Shavonda Harris to Jacqueline Johnson and Reginald Johnson, Lot 20, National Park Addition.

• Jessica Herdrich to Aberaldo LaSalle and Shonta H. LaSalle, Lot 219, Openwood Plantation No. 6.

• Daniel Jackson and Angela Jackson to Joan Marie Nash, Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Timothy R. Kavanaugh and Sandra H. Kavanaugh to Thomas O. Wright and Julia Wright, Lot 36, Fairways Subdivision Part 3.

• Betty Lynn Koestler to Sean McGill, Lot 406, Stonegate Subdivision Part 4.

• John M. Tuminello to Leonard Murrell, Part of Lots 198-199, Vicksburg Proper Blocks I-65.

• Rachel L. Nifong to Stephanie G. Wood, Lot 73, Fairways Subdivision Part 6.

• Ronald D. Taylor to John Williams and Delores Williams, Lot 12, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

Deeds of Trust

• Tom Wesley Fulgham and Angela C. Fulghan to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 104 and Part of Lot 108, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.

• Stephanie G. Wood to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 73, Fairways Subdivision Part 6.

• Lanny C. Barfield and Jennifer H. Barfield to Riverhills Bank, Lot 26, Forrest Cove Part 2.

• Jeanette Lynese Bass to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 88, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

• William D. Blackledge to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 2, Lightcap Place No. 1.

• Fatima Bukhari to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 83, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

• Harley Halpin Caldwell to Riverhills Bank, Lot 89, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

• Michelle Carter to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 27-B, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

• Thomas H. Reed and Marie W. Clark to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 104, Lake Park Estates No. 5.

• Jordan Paul Crocker and Lindsey Nicole Crocker to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 9, Oxford Place.

• Christoper Russell Davis and Amanda Renee Davis to Riverhills Bank, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• J.D. Hill Jr. to Wanda L. Derrick, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Jerry P. Duncan and Ava H. Duncan to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 20, Lightcap Place No. 1.

• Paul Dillard Williams and Latrina Williams to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 59, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

• Joan Marie Nash to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• David DeWayne Harris and Amanda Marshall Harris to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Sections 26 and 27, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Bradley Hansen and Katherine Hansen to First Federal Bank, Lot 51, Brookwood Place Part 3.

• Bradford Merle Gustafson to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co. of Delhi, Louisiana, Lot 30, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 1.

• Peyton Ray Guider and Stacia Harper Guider to Riverhills Bank, Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

• Iowa Blvd. Coin LLC to Hancock Whitney Bank, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Joseph M. Pecanty III and Morgan R. Pecanty to Homeland Federal Savings Bank, Lot 22 and Part of Lot 23, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

• Bradley Wayne Johnson and Nancy E. Johnson to Nationstar Mortgage and Adams and Edens, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Aberaldo LaSalle and Shonta H. LaSalle to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 219, Openwood Plantation No. 6.

• Hung Minh Nguyen to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 18, Green Meadows Subdivision.

• Shakayla L. Ross and Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lots 252 and 253 and Part of Lots 254-257, Speeds Subdivision.

• Alex Maynord and Mary K. Maynord to Riverhills Bank, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Sean McGill to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 406, Stonegate Subdivision Part 4.

• Delia D. Strawn to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Adams & Edens, Lot 2, National Park Addition.

• Dathan Tipton and Kristie Tipton to Mutual Credit Union, Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Newbreak Management Co. to Riverhills Bank, Lots 2, 3, and 4, Jetts Subdivision.

• Newbreak Management Co. to Riverhills Bank, Lots 23, 24, and 25, Dabney Residential Subdivision.

• Tabitha Sims to Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage, Lot 1, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

• Matthew A. Temple, Esther R. Temple, and Morris D. Temple to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 31, Shenandoah Valley No. 3.

• Alphounce T. Williams to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 22, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

Marriage licenses

• Christopher K. Cochran, 33, Vicksburg, to Lindsey A. Stough, 34, Vicksburg.

• Bryan Michael Barrentine, 35, Vicksburg, to Sara Lyn Ahner, 38, Vicksburg.

• Danny Ray Bunch, 30, Vicksburg, to Jeronica Jenean Hooper, 31, Vicksburg.

• Mark Eugene Segers, 58, Vicksburg, to Tammie Denise Cuthrell, 51, Vicksburg.

• Jacob Matthew Miller, 30, Vicksburg, to Jessica Dolia Roberts, 23, Vicksburg.

• William Gaylon Owens, 23, Redwood, to Desiree Dawn Elizabeth Myers, 21, Redwood.

• Emanuel Jamal Cruel, 31, Vicksburg, to April Cecilia Washington, 32, Vicksburg.