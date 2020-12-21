Vicksburg Warren School District reports positive COVID-19 cases as Christmas break begins

The Vicksburg Warren School District reached the halfway point Dec. 18 as teachers and students made it to the district’s Christmas break. It also marked the halfway point of a school year conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While other schools and school districts within the state were forced at times during the past few months to shift all of their students to virtual learning, the Vicksburg Warren School District was able to reach the Christmas break without having to shut-down in-person learning, even as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district were reported.

In its most recent report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the district reported that for the week ending Friday, that there were a total of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and teachers, while another 50 students were quarantined.

The largest number of cases was reported at Bovina Elementary, where three students reported positive, with another 20 students quarantined. At Warren Central High School, officials announced two students and one staff member had tested positive, with eight students quarantined.

At Warren Central Intermediate, 13 students were quarantined, while at Sherman Avenue Elementary, one student and staff member had tested positive with three students quarantined due to possible exposure.

Officials at River City Early College High School reported five students were quarantined, while just one student was quarantined at Beechwood Elementary School. The Academy of Innovation reported one student and one staff member had tested positive, while Warrenton Elementary reported one positive case involving a student.

