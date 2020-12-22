Funeral services for Conseatta “Connie” L. Stewart, 75, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Vicksburg, who died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Phoenix will be held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Kevin L. Winters Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery in Edwards under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home-Natchez.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Conseatta was born Feb. 13, 1945, in Vicksburg, the daughter of Johnnie B. Taylor and Clarence “Nick” Howard. She received her master’s degree and was a member of the Church of God in Christ. Mrs. Stewart loved singing.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clarence “CJ” Howard, Jr.

Conseatta leaves to cherish her memories her son, Eric D. Stewart (Kim); daughters, Zsa “GiGi” Smith (Isaac) and Conseatta “Neshelle” McCormick (Edroy); brothers, Willie “Billie” Howard (Willette) and Piney Taylor Jr. (Mercedes); sister, Sengrid Henderson; special cousin “like a sister,” Vera Patterson(James); grandchildren, Katrina Brown, Amber Smith, Eric Stewart Jr., Alixis Smith, Kwame Stewart and Armani Stewart; six great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

