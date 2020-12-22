VSO spring 2021 registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Soccer Organization’s spring 2021 season is open until Jan. 7.

There are leagues for boys and girls ages 5-14. The U5 and U6 leagues are both co-ed. Practices begin Jan. 18, games on Jan. 28, and the season ends March 4.

The registration fee is $35 per player, plus $60 for uniforms. VSO uniforms from previous seasons can be used.

For more information or to register, email Daniel Sumerall at danielsumerall08@hotmail.com or visit vsosoccer.org

Adult basketball Registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues is now open and will continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the adult basketball league, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

Ole Miss baseball Ladies Forum

The Ole Miss baseball program will host its fifth annual Ladies Forum on Jan. 30.

The Ole Miss Ladies Baseball Forum is a one-day camp held for women who are interested in learning the ins and outs of the Rebel baseball program and baseball in general. The day starts with check-in at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center at 8 a.m. From there, participants will spend the day with Rebel coaches, Ole Miss players and Diamond Girls.

Ladies Forum attendees will receive a T-shirt, an individual picture, lanyard with name tag in addition to a number of other giveaways. The event will take place at both the Manning Center and the Ole Miss Baseball Performance Center.

During the event, attendees will be able to watch the Rebel baseball team scrimmage from the Diamond Club.

Registration and information can be found at the Ole Miss Baseball Camps website, or by contacting assistant coach Chris Cleary at cmcleary@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6643. Sign up before Jan. 1 using the promo code OMBSBLF21 for $25 off registration. Registration ends Jan. 28.

