County sets new record for COVID-19 cases Wednesday

One day after being added to the list of state-declared virus hot spots, Warren County set a one-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 57.

The new cases were reported Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The previous one-day high was 56 cases reported on Aug. 8.

The new cases continue to make December the single worst month of the now 9-month pandemic, as a total of 619 cases have been reported. December is the first month to surpass 600 new cases and has well-surpassed July as the worst month. In July, Warren County reported 521 cases.

As for being declared a hot spot, the declaration by Gov. Tate Reeves does not change the ongoing efforts by city and county leaders to mitigate the spread of the virus. When state officials declared counties hot spots, they have installed a mask mandate and social distancing measures. Since both the city and the county have more strict measures in place than the state orders, Reeves’ announcement Tuesday does not have much impact locally.

Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors announced their ongoing COVID-19 measures will go through Feb. 1, while Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday that the city’s more enhanced measures will now go through Jan. 15.

Since Warren County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 29, the county has reported 2,406 cases and 74 deaths.

