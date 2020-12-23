Graveside services for Mr. James Doss Martin will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dellie C. Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home. Public viewing with social distancing and face coverings will be Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mr. Martin passed on Dec. 22, 2020, at Merit Health River Region after a brief illness. Mr. Martin was 72.

Mr. Martin was an honorably discharged veteran and a graduate of Alcorn State University. He was formerly employed with Sharkey County School District, Alcorn State University and Yazoo Public School District where he retired. Mr. Martin was a member and served as a deacon of Locust Grove M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randle Martin and Wheatie Bell Wilson Martin and his siblings, Lucille Bland, Martha Ann Martin, Randle Martin Jr., A. B. Martin and Roland Martin.

Mr. Martin is survived by his sons, Ivan (Connie) Martin of Fort Worth, Texas and Kelvin (Chelsi) Martin of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Kennis J. Martin of Houston, Texas; sisters, Rose Mae Pomerlee, Lovie Martin, Lizzie Martin and Pauline (Andrew) Thames; brothers, C.W. (Josephine) Martin and Onester Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends including a special friend, Renoritha Wilson.