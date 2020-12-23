Vicksburg sweeps South Pike at holiday tournament

Sean Hardy flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, as the Vicksburg Gators beat South Pike 61-58 Wednesday at the South Pike Christmas Round Ball basketball tournament.

Hardy also had four steals, including several in the fourth quarter to help the Gators (6-3) close out the victory.

Keshawn Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jaden Williams and A.J. Lumpkin scored eight apiece. Williams also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Vicksburg swept its two games at the tournament at South Pike High School, and will not take a lot of time off for the Christmas holiday. The Gators will return to action Saturday against Forest Hill in the first round of the Pepsi JPS Tournament. The game will be played at Kirksey Middle School. No fans are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.

(G) Vicksburg 68, South Pike 30

Layla Carter scored 16 points and Jana Colenburg added 15 as Vicksburg’s girls’ team beat South Pike in the Christmas Round Ball Tournament.

Janiah Caples also scored 10 points for the Missy Gators, who went 2-0 in the tournament. They beat Tyelrtown 55-34 on Tuesday.