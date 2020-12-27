We should be proud of where we live

During the month of December, I have written several stories about community activities planned to help those in need.

Some of those stories have revolved around non-profit organizations like The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and the Red Kettle Campaign.

Like both of these programs and the events held by other non-profit groups, these campaigns still require community support.

There are also other seasonal programs geared toward helping others that are not under the auspices of a non-profit.

One of those is the Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal.

For the past seven years, Erin Hern and a group of volunteers have come together to provide a Christmas Day meal for our local first responders.

This outreach project has grown through the years and in fact, there was so much interest this year, Erin was scrambling to figure out how to store all the food before it could be delivered to the police department, the sheriff’s office, the fire department, 911 dispatchers and the emergency room at Merit Health River Region on Christmas Day.

A new holiday community outreach effort that was created this year was the Art from the Heart project.

Nancy Robertson, who is the Vicksburg Warren School District fine arts coordinator, reached out to all of the schools in the district and invited them to make Christmas cards for those living in nursing homes.

Every school got involved and students created more than 1500 cards that were delivered to residents at Shady Lawn Nursing Home, Heritage House of Vicksburg Nursing Center, Belmont Gardens, Vicksburg Convalescent Center and The Bluffs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Because of COVID-19, Robertson said, many of these men and women have had to be quarantined at their respective facilities with some even having to stay in their rooms.

Shady Lawn activity director Felicia Robinson assured Robertson the cards from the kids would certainly bring a smile to so many of her resident’s faces.

Another Christmas outreach endeavor is Jammin’ for the Kids.

For more than 20 years this event has been held to benefit children whose parents are incarcerated.

While the fundraiser had to be revamped a bit this year, because of the pandemic, it still continued in its collection of toys with boxes placed at several locations to make sure these children did not go without.

This year has been rough for all of us and you might have imagined some folks would have taken this year off when it came to helping out.

But from my perspective, there was just as much support if not more than in years past and it has been heartening to see how locals have responded.

I don’t know what 2021 will look like, but one thing I do know.

Vicksburg is a town that takes care of those who are vulnerable and less fortunate.

We should all be proud of where we live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

