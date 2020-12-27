December 27, 2020

We should be proud of where we live

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 5:07 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020

During the month of December, I have written several stories about community activities planned to help those in need.

Some of those stories have revolved around non-profit organizations like The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and the Red Kettle Campaign.

Like both of these programs and the events held by other non-profit groups, these campaigns still require community support.

There are also other seasonal programs geared toward helping others that are not under the auspices of a non-profit.

One of those is the Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal.

For the past seven years, Erin Hern and a group of volunteers have come together to provide a Christmas Day meal for our local first responders.

This outreach project has grown through the years and in fact, there was so much interest this year, Erin was scrambling to figure out how to store all the food before it could be delivered to the police department, the sheriff’s office, the fire department, 911 dispatchers and the emergency room at Merit Health River Region on Christmas Day.

A new holiday community outreach effort that was created this year was the Art from the Heart project.

Nancy Robertson, who is the Vicksburg Warren School District fine arts coordinator, reached out to all of the schools in the district and invited them to make Christmas cards for those living in nursing homes.

Every school got involved and students created more than 1500 cards that were delivered to residents at Shady Lawn Nursing Home, Heritage House of Vicksburg Nursing Center, Belmont Gardens, Vicksburg Convalescent Center and The Bluffs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Because of COVID-19, Robertson said, many of these men and women have had to be quarantined at their respective facilities with some even having to stay in their rooms.

Shady Lawn activity director Felicia Robinson assured Robertson the cards from the kids would certainly bring a smile to so many of her resident’s faces.

Another Christmas outreach endeavor is Jammin’ for the Kids.

For more than 20 years this event has been held to benefit children whose parents are incarcerated.

While the fundraiser had to be revamped a bit this year, because of the pandemic, it still continued in its collection of toys with boxes placed at several locations to make sure these children did not go without.

This year has been rough for all of us and you might have imagined some folks would have taken this year off when it came to helping out.

But from my perspective, there was just as much support if not more than in years past and it has been heartening to see how locals have responded.

I don’t know what 2021 will look like, but one thing I do know.

Vicksburg is a town that takes care of those who are vulnerable and less fortunate.

We should all be proud of where we live.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

