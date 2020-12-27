Winners named in Vicksburg Warren School District’s Christmas Card contest

The Vicksburg Warren School District recently held a Christmas Card Design contest, where the winning designs were printed and mailed to the District’s business and community partners.

In all, the District mailed 575 cards.

Each winner received their artwork framed, a copy of the card and a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby. The art department in the winner’s school received $100 to spend on students.

The winners were:

Juan Mendoza – 5th Grade Beechwood

Maggie McLean – 7th Grade AOI

Ma’Kenlei Johnson – 2nd Grade Dana Road

Oakley May-Sauntry – 4th Grade Beechwood Elementary

Digital Card winner was Madison Beard – 7th Grade – Warren Central Junior High School