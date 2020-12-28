Early Christmas morning of 2020, her favorite day of the year, Ann McCarley passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Jackson in 1939, Ann was 81 years old. Ann graduated from Murrah High School where she had been the head majorette for the marching band. Ann continued her education at Mississippi University for Women, where she met Bobby McCarley on a “blind date.” Ann married Bobby on Dec. 27, 1960, and she gained her wings to Heaven just two days before their 60th anniversary.

After the wedding, the young couple traveled to Vandenburg Air Force Base in California where Bobby was stationed for three years to fulfill his ROTC commitments as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Two years later, in May of 1962, for the cost of $1, their son, Tim, was born.

When duty in California was completed they returned to Mississippi where Bobby went to work as an engineer for the Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg. Ann continued her work as a mother, homemaker, gardener and seamstress. Ann handled every detail around the home which allowed Bobby, when not at work or the Air Force Reserves, to be able to follow his passions of hunting, fishing and training dogs. Ann also loved dogs and had many house dogs through the years.

Early in their marriage, Ann loved to grow vegetable gardens but later transitioned into plant and flower gardens inside and outside her home. Ann was a wonderful cook. She cooked everything from typical casseroles to fish, frog legs, duck, and other wild game that her husband harvested and brought home. One of her favorite “treats” to cook were “Jerry Clower Tea Cakes”, which are best described as a sugar cookie on steroids, from the recipe of the famous comedian’s mother.

During her later years, Ann enjoyed spending time with her friends and grandchildren, Kailyn and Jullia McCarley. Playing cards with her friends became a passion along with working or putting together puzzles. She also loved traveling around seeing the sights and the sounds of the “South” with her church friends from First Baptist Church where she was a member for many years.

Ann McCarley is survived by her husband, Bobby; their son and his wife, Tim and Cindy; and grandchildren, Kailyn and Jullia. She is also survived by first cousin, Becky Drake (Jim); and nieces and nephews, Wendi Hedges (John), Carrie Fontan (JohnPaul), Beaux Mustin (Lauren) and Brian Mustin (Lori).

In place of flowers or food, Ann’s wishes were to have memorials or donations made to the non-profit Good Shepherd Center Vicksburg, where her daughter-in-law, Cindy, is the executive director; Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 8115, Vicksburg, MS 39181

A graveside service will be held for Ann McCarley at Greenlawn Gardens on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m.