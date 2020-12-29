December 29, 2020

  • 72°

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Nailor Road, between Goodrum and Hilton roads, was closed for a number of hours Tuesday emergency units and power crews with Entergy responded to a single-vehicle accident that knocked out power to hundreds of homes.

Just after noon Tuesday, a rescue vehicle with the Vicksburg Fire Department — Rescue 1 — reportedly lost control and struck a power pole along Nailor Road. Rescue 1 was responding to a medical call in the area.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the vehicle reportedly developed an issue with its brakes before leaving the roadway and striking a power pole, splitting the pole in two. A transformer on the pole also fell. Additional damage to nearby transmission lines was also caused as pressure was placed on the power lines.

According to Entergy’s online outage report, more than 800 customers lost power for a little more than two hours. Power was restored just after 2 p.m. as Entergy rerouted power around the damaged area.

Danczyk said the driver and crewmember of Rescue 1 were not injured and returned to service. Materials and equipment from Rescue 1 were transferred to Rescue 2. The damaged vehicle, a Ford F550, was significantly damaged and was being towed from the scene.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said that the road was reopened at 2:45 p.m., but will be closed again when Entergy’s begins making permanent repairs to the damaged lines, poles and transformers.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles