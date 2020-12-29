Eddie Guy Shiers, age 76, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, from complications of heart failure. Eddie was the son of the late Robert and Florine Shiers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie Shiers; his children, Sonia and Donnie Lewis, Guy and Cynthia Bezzeard, Kim and Michael Henry, Stacy and Michael Rollison, Daniel and Lisa Shiers; brothers, Alex and Jeepy Shiers, Robert and Peggy Shiers, Allen and Pat Shiers; and sisters; Bernice and Tim Johnson and Becky Burton.

Eddie Guy loved his family the most, especially his grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor and Hunter Price, Donnie Ray, Brett, and Drew Lewis, Keione (Haley) Mellon, Conner Shiers, Shane (Emily) Rollison, Eli and Ethan Shiers, Colton and Caley Branning, and Marissa Kurtz.

Eddie Guy was a Vietnam veteran with service in the United States Army and a former Marshall in Delta Louisiana. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who was a past longtime member of Goat Hill Hunting Club, where his larger than life personality resulted in many memories of laughter and tall tales that will last a lifetime.

He retired from International Paper Mill and spent many of his mornings drinking coffee and enjoying the comradery of fellow retirees at Country Junction. He did not let a day go by without calling his children to tell them how much he loved them. Eddie Guy has had a close relationship with God and was an active member of Living Water Christian Fellowship Church.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Living Water Christian Fellowship Church, 2075 Culkin Road, with Pastor Doyle Moulder officiating.

Due to circumstances with COVID-19, a link to the live stream will be available for those unable to attend the service but want to remember the love Eddie Guy had for his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wounded Warrior Foundation or your charity of choice in his name is requested by family.