Memorial services for Michael Wayne (Spike) Coleman are to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Wilbert Doss officiating.

Michael was born on March 18, 1961, to the union of Christella Hunter and the late Henry Shepard. He graduated from Thomastown High School in 1979 and joined the Army. After his honorable discharge, he worked to provide for his family and made lifelong friends in Texas, Michigan, Nevada, Louisiana, Mississippi, and other states. Michael stepped away from business management to pursue his passions for nature and art and became a photographer, creating memories for many families and friends. He continued to share his art and photography with others until the end.

Waiting to meet Michael in heaven are his father Henry Sheppard; his brothers, Glosston and Roy Lee Coleman; his sister, Marilyn Thompson, and an abundance of other family members and friends.

He will be missed by his wife of 38 years, Dana M. Coleman; his daughters, Andrea (Berry) James and Arianna Coleman both of Vicksburg, and Angela Coleman of Houston, Texas; three of his nieces, Kristi Bass and Alicia Fountain of Tallulah, La. and Violet Thompson of Raymond. He leaves eight grandchildren to cherish his memory, Andre Michael Woodson, J’Vaughn Griffin, Aiden Woods, Juliyah Woods and Alaina Grace Johnson of Vicksburg, Jaiden Williams, Jordyn Coleman Williams and Justin Williams of Houston, Texas; his siblings, Carl Sanders of Picayune, Gloria Jean Howard and Flora B. Walker of Las Vegas, Nev., Ronnie Coleman of Saginaw, Mich., and Samuel Glen Hunter of Indianapolis, Ind. He also leaves behind a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends whose lives he touched during his brief time here with us.