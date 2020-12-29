Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting
BRANDON — A Vicksburg native was charged with capital murder and held without bond on Tuesday, a day after he shot a man multiple times in a dispute in Rankin County.
The shooting occurred Monday afternoon on Brendalwood Lane near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Brandon.
Deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deshawn Xavien Douglas, 18, at a nearby Regions Bank without incident, a few hours after a manhunt to find him began. Douglas is accused of shooting Christopher Miln, 54, four times. Miln was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he later died. An autopsy has been ordered.
According to Rankin County officials, Douglas lists a Brandon address but is a native of Vicksburg. Douglas graduated from Vicksburg High School in May.
During his initial court appearance Tuesday, Douglas was charged with capital murder and ordered held without bond.
