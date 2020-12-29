December 29, 2020

Whitney Denise Brown Wilson

Whitney Denise Brown Wilson died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home. She was 29.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m.

