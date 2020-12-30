A celebration of life for Bobbie Wilson has been scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m. Bobbie will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.

Bobbie was gainfully employed by the Heritage House Nursing Home. She was a former employee of Riverwalk Casino.