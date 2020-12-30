Clinton Woodhouse
A celebration of life for Clinton Woodhouse has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Clinton will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.
Clinton owned a trucking company for many years and he enjoyed meeting and helping people.
