Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man
TENSAS PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies have concluded their investigation into the cause of a fuel tank explosion that claimed the life of a dispensing truck operator Tuesday.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Tensas Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 responded to a report of an explosion located on a property off of Hogue Road in Newellton. Firefighters arrived to find a fuel tank had exploded, killing the operator and catching fire to a passenger truck as well as nearby machinery.
While official identification is pending an autopsy by the Tensas Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is reported to be a 56-year-old man from Newellton.
Following an assessment of the scene, including reviewing surveillance video, deputies determined the explosion occurred as the victim was fueling a tank that was being used to operate construction equipment needed for a road project on the property. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, investigators are unable to rule out a static electricity ignition of the fuel being dispensed.
Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response
Christmas Day was cold, but the frosty temperatures did not in any way impact the warm meals of the Emergency... read more