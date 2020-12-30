Helen Gilbert Froman, a longtime resident of Vicksburg, joined her beloved angels on Dec. 27, 2020.

Born in Manchester, N.H. in 1947, the Gilbert family found warm and sunny refuge in Vicksburg when she was 9-years-old. She didn’t miss the snow. After graduating from Cooper High School in 1966, she worked at local companies Kleisdorff-Bradway, Chaney Oil Company and Waring Oil Company, from which she retired in 2014 after 38 years of service.

Intelligent and tech-savvy, she was very proud to have been involved in the enterprise computing industry in its early years. Helen was talented and enjoyed painting, crafting and decorating, but her first love was cooking. Her holiday food was something not to miss, from July’s scrumptious potato salad with olives to December’s coconut cake (Doyle’s favorite) and sausage balls, a staple at Christmas parties she attended.

She is joined in Heaven by her mother, Reva Luby Gilbert; her father, Joseph Gilbert; her nephew, Brad Ricks; sisters-in-law Mary Jordan and Sherley Pearson; brothers-in-law Kenny Williams and E.D. Froman; and her husband of 44 years, Doyle Froman.

She is survived by her older brother, James Gilbert, of Bremerton, Wash.; her younger sister, Cathie Gilbert Williams and nephew Brandon Williams of Clinton; sister-in-law Pat Clements of Pearl; and her daughter, Kristie Lister and daughter-in-law Hannah Lister, of Salem, Mass.

We are extremely grateful to Courtney, Brooks and Becca from Kindred Home Health; Carla and Audrey from Visiting Angels; and Anne and Chad Sonnek, Debra Grayson and John Woods for their outstanding job of taking care of Helen so she could stay in her home she loved so much.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date on which her friends and family can safely gather and remember her.