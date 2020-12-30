December 31, 2020

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

By Staff Reports

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The staff of the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library announced Wednesday the facility would be closed through at least Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 exposure.

In announcing the closure, the staff announced all due dates for material due through Jan. 11 have been extended to Jan. 19.

