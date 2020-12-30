Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure
The staff of the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library announced Wednesday the facility would be closed through at least Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 exposure.
In announcing the closure, the staff announced all due dates for material due through Jan. 11 have been extended to Jan. 19.
You Might Like
Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus
North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield said Wednesday he has COVID-19. Mayfield said he and his wife learned they tested positive... read more