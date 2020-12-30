December 30, 2020

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will begin its 2021 session Monday by deciding a number of key appointments.

During their meeting Monday, supervisors will appoint or reappoint individuals to the posts of county administrator, board attorney, county engineer and county road manager.

It is expected that each of those positions will be filled by those currently serving in those roles. During a recent work session, supervisors expressed satisfaction in the job performance of each of those currently serving.

Loretta Brantley currently serves as county administrator, while the board attorney is Blake Teller. Keith O’Keefe serves as county engineer and Jamie Cain is the county’s road manager.

Supervisors will also decide on who will serve as the board’s president and vice president for the next year. Currently, District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeff Holland serves as board president, while District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson serves as vice president.

