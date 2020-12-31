December 31, 2020

Members of the Fisher Ferry Fire Department are battling a house fire at 7 Shadow Wood Lane on Thursday morning. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:19 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

Warren County fire units battled a raging house fire early Thursday on Shadow Wood Lane.

The home, located at 7 Shadow Wood Lane, was fully-involved when units with the Fisher Ferry Fire Department arrived.

All of the residents of the home escaped and there did not appear to be any injuries. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Crews with the Culkin Fire Department and the Vicksburg Fire Department also responded. The initial call of the house fire was received by Vicksburg-Warren 911 at 8:47 a.m.

