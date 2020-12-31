Photo Gallery: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl
Mississippi State defeated Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Vicksburg Post contributor Walter Frazier was on hand to photograph the sights at a rainy, cold Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University.
