Robert “Bob” Friley III, 77, a native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, at his home.

Robert retired from International Paper and from the United States Army Reserve as a command sergeant major.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert Jr. and Inez; stepmother, Kathleen “Kitten” Friley; sisters, Elizabeth Berlier, Blanche Logue and Inez Larew; and daughter, Robin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha; sons, Randy (Rennae) and Todd; grandchildren, James Friley (Annette), Jennifer Friley, Jessica McDaniel (Ryan), Nicholas Friley, Zachary Friley (Brittany), Sarah Friley and Robert Isaiah Friley.

His great-grand children, Noah, Jayson, Lincoln, Mason, TJ, Cassidy, and Wyatt.

He was a devoted member and deacon of Yokena Presbyterian Church and his missionary work with Living Waters.

A family visitation will take place Monday, Jan. 4, at noon at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg with a graveside service with full military honors to follow at 1 p.m. at Green Acres Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Friley, Nicholas Friley, Zachary Friley, Robert Friley, Noah Friley and Jayson Friley.

