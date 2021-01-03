Services for Dr. Leonard Paul “Pop” Neumann Jr., age 76, of Tallulah, La., were held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

A public viewing was held at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home, 2 Crothers Drive, Tallulah, La., followed by an open-air graveside service at Silver Cross Cemetery, Highway 80, Tallulah, La., with Rev. Bill Echols officiating.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Heidi Neumann, Callie Neumann, Will Neumann, Max Neumann, Emmy Neumann, Amelia Neumann, John Christopher Neumann and Neff Neumann.