January 4, 2021

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:10 am Monday, January 4, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors reappointed District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeff Holland as the board’s president during its meeting Monday. The supervisors also reappointed District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson as the board’s vice president.

Loretta Brantley was also reappointed to the post of county administrator, while Blake Teller will again serve as county attorney. Jaime Cain was reappointed as county road manager.

Keith O’Keefe was also reappointed county attorney.

All of the appointments are traditionally made during the board’s first meeting of the calendar year.

