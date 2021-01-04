January 4, 2021

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:37 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

The Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dogs brought in by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The two dogs were spotted late Sunday running in and out of traffic along Interstate 20 between Bovina and Flowers.

One dog is brindle in color wearing a red halter body collar, while the other brown dog is wearing a Seresto flea collar.

Anyone with information on who might be the owners of these dogs is asked to contact the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society at 601-636-6631.

