Mr. John Fitzgerald Bingham passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at Merit Health River Region. He was 52.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Talbert will officiate.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.