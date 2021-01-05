January 6, 2021

  • 54°

Richard Wildee Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Mr. Richard Wildee Jr. passed away on Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was 95.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Walter Edley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

