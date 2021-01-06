Earl Howard Teeter Jr., age 78, passed away from natural causes at his home in Hyattsville, Md. on Dec. 22, 2020.

Earl was born on Feb. 14, 1942, to Earl H. Teeter Sr. and Dorothy (Rodgers) Teeter in Vicksburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Ellen E.; brother, Robert W.; and wife, Rebecca L. (Pollock).

Go to www.gaschs.com/obituary/Earl-TeeterJr for a full obituary.