January 6, 2021

Pictured above, from left, are Dr. Carlos Latorre and State Sen. Briggs Hopson.

Latorre serves as Legislative Doctor the Day

By Staff Reports

Published 10:41 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Vicksburg physician Dr. Carlos Latorre served as Legislative Doctor of the Day Tuesday at the Capitol.

Latorre is associate chief of staff for primary care at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, former medical director at Medicaid and a family practice physician in Vicksburg. Tuesday marked the Legislature’s first day of its new session.

In that capacity, Latorre was available to provide emergency medical assistance to lawmakers and staff.

Latorre was introduced to lawmakers Tuesday by State Sen. Briggs Hopson (R-Vicksburg).

