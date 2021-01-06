ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Maggie Andrews, 81, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Ollie Church Cemetery in Egremont. Pastor James L. Andrews will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be held from Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Andrews died on Jan. 3, 2021, in Rolling Fork.